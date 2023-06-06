Car या Bike में गलती से भी ऐसे ना भराएं फ्यूल, वरना पछताओगे; अभी जान लें ये 4 बातें
topStories1hindi1726468
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Car या Bike में गलती से भी ऐसे ना भराएं फ्यूल, वरना पछताओगे; अभी जान लें ये 4 बातें

Car/Bike Refueling: पेट्रोल पंप पर वाहन में पेट्रोल या डीजल भराते समय सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए और कुछ बातों का खास ध्यान रखना चाहिए. लेकिन, बहुत से लोग लापरवाही बरतते हैं और गैर-जिम्मेदाराना तरीके से फ्यूल भराते हैं. 

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

Car या Bike में गलती से भी ऐसे ना भराएं फ्यूल, वरना पछताओगे; अभी जान लें ये 4 बातें

How Not To Refuel Your Car/Bike: पेट्रोल पंप पर वाहन में पेट्रोल या डीजल भराते समय सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए और कुछ बातों का खास ध्यान रखना चाहिए. लेकिन, बहुत से लोग लापरवाही बरतते हैं और गैर-जिम्मेदाराना तरीके से फ्यूल भराते हैं. असल में बहुत से लोगों को पता ही नहीं होता कि उन्हें पेट्रोल पंप पर क्या-क्या सावधानियां बरतनी हैं. खैर, चलिए बताते हैं कि आपको Car या Bike में कैसे फ्यूल नहीं भराना है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर