Car Parking Tips: कार को पार्किंग में खड़ा करते वक्त कौन-सा गियर लगाएं? जानिए सही तरीका
topStories1hindi1716556
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Car Parking Tips: कार को पार्किंग में खड़ा करते वक्त कौन-सा गियर लगाएं? जानिए सही तरीका

How to Park a Car: बहुत से लोगों को यह समझ में नहीं आता कि कार पार्क करते समय न्यूट्रल गियर में रखना चाहिए या फिर हैंड ब्रेक लगाना चाहिए. कुछ लोग गियर लगाकर गाड़ी को पार्क करते हैं.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Car Parking Tips: कार को पार्किंग में खड़ा करते वक्त कौन-सा गियर लगाएं? जानिए सही तरीका

Car Parking Tips: आजकल हर मध्यम वर्ग के लोगों के पास एक गाड़ी होना आम बात हो गई है. इस गाड़ी को न केवल सुरक्षित तरीके से चलाना अहम है बल्कि इसे पार्क करते समय भी सतर्क रहना ज़रूरी है. बहुत से लोगों को यह समझ में नहीं आता कि कार पार्क करते समय न्यूट्रल गियर में रखना चाहिए या फिर हैंड ब्रेक लगाना चाहिए. कुछ लोग गियर लगाकर गाड़ी को पार्क करते हैं. इसलिए, इस समस्या को दूर करने के लिए हम आपको गाड़ी सही तरह से पार्किंग के कुछ टिप्स बताना चाहते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!