अब Hyundai Creta को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर! Honda ने पेश कर दी Elevate SUV
topStories1hindi1726710
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

अब Hyundai Creta को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर! Honda ने पेश कर दी Elevate SUV

Honda Elevate: होंडा ने Elevate SUV पेश कर दी है, जो Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun और Skoda Kushaq के साथ ही सेगमेंट-लीडर Hyundai Creta को टक्कर देगी. 

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

अब Hyundai Creta को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर! Honda ने पेश कर दी Elevate SUV

Honda Elevate Details: होंडा ने Elevate SUV पेश कर दी है, जो Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun और Skoda Kushaq के साथ ही सेगमेंट-लीडर Hyundai Creta को टक्कर देगी. अब इसे आने वाले त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा. इसकी बुकिंग अगले महीने (जुलाई) से शुरू होगी. नई Honda SUV का डिज़ाइन नई-पीढ़ी की CR-V और WR-V से प्रेरित नजर आता है, जो चुनिंदा वैश्विक बाजारों में बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर