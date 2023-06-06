Honda लॉन्च करेगी 5 नई SUV, 3 साल में लाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी
topStories1hindi1727049
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Honda लॉन्च करेगी 5 नई SUV, 3 साल में लाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी

Honda SUVs: होंडा ने मिड साइज एसयूवी एलीवेट पेश करने के साथ ही अगले 3 सालों में देश में एक नई इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी लॉन्च करने की भी पुष्टि की है. इसके अलावा, जापानी ब्रांड ने 2030 तक हमारे बाजार में एलिवेट सहित कुल 5 नई एसयूवी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

Honda लॉन्च करेगी 5 नई SUV, 3 साल में लाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी

Honda To Launch 5 New SUV: होंडा ने मिड साइज एसयूवी एलीवेट पेश करने के साथ ही अगले 3 सालों में देश में एक नई इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी लॉन्च करने की भी पुष्टि की है. इसके अलावा, जापानी ब्रांड ने 2030 तक हमारे बाजार में एलिवेट सहित कुल 5 नई एसयूवी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है. कंपनी नई एलिवेट एसयूवी को त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान लॉन्च करेगी जबकि बुकिंग अगले महीने (जुलाई 2023) में ही शुरू हो जाएगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Shahid Kapoor
माता-पिता हैं Bollywood एक्टर; मगर Shahid खुद को नहीं मानते नेपो-किड, जानें क्यों
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Review: वेब सीरीज में हैं कुछ ब्रेकिंग न्यूज भी, लेकिन पढ़ना होंगी खुद आपको ही