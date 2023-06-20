Tata Nexon और Maruti Brezza छोड़ इस SUV को पर टूट पड़े लोग! कीमत बस 10.87 लाख रुपये
Tata Nexon और Maruti Brezza छोड़ इस SUV को पर टूट पड़े लोग! कीमत बस 10.87 लाख रुपये

Car Sales: मई 2023 में एक एसयूवी ने टाटा नेक्सन और ब्रेजा को पछाड़कर टॉप सेलिंग एसयूवी का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया. इस एसयूवी की कीमत 10.87 लाख रुपये है और इसमें पैनारमिक सनरूफ जैसे फीचर्स दिए जाते हैं.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

Tata Nexon और Maruti Brezza छोड़ इस SUV को पर टूट पड़े लोग! कीमत बस 10.87 लाख रुपये

Best Selling SUV: देश में एसयूवी की डिमांड बढ़ रही है. अक्सर देखा गया है कि टाटा नेक्सन या मारुति सुजुकी ब्रेजा में से कोई एक कार टॉप सेलिंग एसयूवी रहती है. लेकिन मई 2023 में एक एसयूवी ने टाटा नेक्सन और ब्रेजा को पछाड़कर टॉप सेलिंग एसयूवी का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया. इस एसयूवी की कीमत 10.87 लाख रुपये है और इसमें पैनारमिक सनरूफ जैसे फीचर्स दिए जाते हैं. इस एसयूवी का नाम है हुंडई क्रेटा. 

