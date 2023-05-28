Baleno के दाम में मिलने वाली SUV, 3 लाख कम में देती Creta जैसा लुक, जबर्दस्त हैं फीचर्स
Best SUV under 8 Lakh: आज हम आपको एक ऐसी SUV के बारे में बताने वाले हैं जो कीमत के मामले में तो बलेनो जितनी है, लेकिन इसका लुक आपको क्रेटा जैसा ही मिलने वाला है. यह पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों इंजन ऑप्शन में आती है. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Hyundai Venue Price and Features: मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो देश की एक पॉपुलर हैचबैक कार है.  लेकिन बहुत से लोग हैं जो हैचबैक की जगह एक एसयूवी खरीदने की तमन्ना रखते हैं. बात अगर एसयूवी की आती है, तो कॉन्पैक्ट एसयूवी सेगमेंट में हुंडई क्रेटा (Hyundai Creta) सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार. लेकिन वह कीमत में थोड़ी सी महंगी है. लेकिन आज हम आपको एक ऐसी SUV के बारे में बताने वाले हैं जो कीमत के मामले में तो बलेनो जितनी है, लेकिन इसका लुक आपको क्रेटा जैसा ही मिलने वाला है. हम बात कर रहे हैं Hyundai Venue की. 

