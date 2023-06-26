Mahindra Scorpio क्लासिक का बेस मॉडल भी कम दमदार नहीं, मिलते हैं ऐसे फीचर्स, देखें लिस्ट
Mahindra Scorpio क्लासिक का बेस मॉडल भी कम दमदार नहीं, मिलते हैं ऐसे फीचर्स, देखें लिस्ट

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: यह सिर्फ दो वेरिएंट में आती है. खास बात है कि इसका बेस वेरिएंट भी कम दमदार नहीं है और आपकी जरूरत के सभी फीचर्स को ऑफर करता है. आइए जानते हैं इसमें आपको क्या-क्या मिलता है. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio क्लासिक का बेस मॉडल भी कम दमदार नहीं, मिलते हैं ऐसे फीचर्स, देखें लिस्ट

Scorpio Classic Base Model: भारत के एसयूवी मार्केट में महिंद्रा स्कॉर्पियो एक पॉपुलर नाम है. बड़े साइज के चलते यह आपको दबंग लुक तो देती ही है, साथ ही 7 सीटर ऑप्शन की वजह से एक फैमिली कार भी बन जाती है. इसे गांव से लेकर शहरों तक काफी पसंद किया जाता है. पुरानी स्कॉर्पियो को कंपनी ने पिछले साल अपग्रेड करके Mahindra Scorpio Classic बना दिया था. अब यह सिर्फ दो वेरिएंट में आती है. खास बात है कि इसका बेस वेरिएंट भी कम दमदार नहीं है और आपकी जरूरत के सभी फीचर्स को ऑफर करता है. आइए जानते हैं इसमें आपको क्या-क्या मिलता है. 

