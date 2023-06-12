Maruti और Tata की ये दो Electric SUV मचाएंगी धूम! अगले साल होंगी लॉन्च
Electric SUV: वर्तमान में भारतीय इलेक्ट्रिक कार बाजार में करीब 80% हिस्सेदारी के साथ टाटा मोटर्स का दबदबा है. वहीं, भारत की सबसे बड़े कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी ने अभी तक इलेक्ट्रिक कार सेगमेंट में एंट्री नहीं की है.

Maruti EVX & Tata Curvv EV: वर्तमान में भारतीय इलेक्ट्रिक कार बाजार में करीब 80% हिस्सेदारी के साथ टाटा मोटर्स का दबदबा है. वहीं, भारत की सबसे बड़े कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी ने अभी तक इलेक्ट्रिक कार सेगमेंट में एंट्री नहीं की है. हालांकि, 2024 में चीजें बदल जाएंगी. मारुति सुजुकी 2024 में मिड साइज एसयूवी के साथ इलेक्ट्रिक सेगमेंट में एंट्री करने वाली है. दूसरी ओर टाटा मोटर्स भी अगले साल की शुरुआत में कर्व कॉन्सेप्ट पर बेस्ड इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी कूपे लॉन्च करेगी. चलिए, दोनों के बारे में बताते हैं.

