Maruti Invicto 7 सीटर कार सिर्फ 25 हजार में हो रही बुक, 5 जुलाई को लॉन्च, देखें फीचर्स लिस्ट

Maruti Invicto Booking: मारुति सुजुकी भारतीय बाजार में नई एमपीवी लॉन्च करने जा रही है. इसे Maruti Invicto नाम दिया गया है. कंपनी ने अब इसकी आधिकारिक बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है. ग्राहक मारुति नेक्सा की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से या अपने नजदीकी नेक्सा डीलरशिप पर जाकर कार की बुकिंग कर सकते हैं. इस एमपीवी को 5 जुलाई को लॉन्च किया जाएगा. यह टोयोटा की Hycross पर आधारित होगी और इसका मुकाबला Hycross, Kia Carnival, Mahindra XUV700 7-सीटर, Hyundai Alcazar और MG Hector Plus के साथ रहने वाला है. 

