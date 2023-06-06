यहां जानें Maruti WagonR के हर वेरिएंट की कीमत, पूरी लिस्ट देखकर ही डीलरशिप पर जाएं
Jun 06, 2023

Maruti WagonR Price & Features: मारुति सुजुकी वैगनआर बहुत पॉपुरल कार है और देश में करीब दो दशक से बिक रही है. दो दशकों में इसके डिजाइन से लेकर फीचर्स तक बहुत कुछ अपडेट हुआ है. समय-समय पर मारुति इसे अपडेट करती रही है और यही कारण है कि यह अभी भी टॉप सेलिंग कारों में जगह बनाए हुए है. यह कई बार सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली (अलग-अलग महीने में) कार भी रही है. यह किफायती कीमत पर बेहतर परफॉर्मेंस और माइलेज ऑफर करती है. वैगनआर की कीमत 5.51 लाख रुपये से 7.30 लाख रुपये (एक्स शोरूम) के बीच है. सीएनजी पर यह 34.05km/kg तक का माइलेज देती है, जो बहुत कमाल है.

