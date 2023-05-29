MG ने लॉन्च किया 'काला तूफान', Toyota Fortuner की आई शामत!
MG Gloster: ऑटोमोबाइल ब्रांड एमजी मोटर इंडिया ने प्रीमियम एसयूवी ग्लॉस्टर का एडवांस्ड ब्लैकस्टॉर्म वर्जन लॉन्च कर दिया है. एडवांस्ड ग्लॉस्टर ब्लैकस्टॉर्म को 40,29,800 रुपये की एक्स-शोरूम (दिल्ली) कीमत पर पेश किया गया है.

MG Gloster Blackstorm: ऑटोमोबाइल ब्रांड एमजी मोटर इंडिया ने प्रीमियम एसयूवी ग्लॉस्टर का एडवांस्ड ब्लैकस्टॉर्म वर्जन लॉन्च कर दिया है. एडवांस्ड ग्लॉस्टर ब्लैकस्टॉर्म (ब्लैकस्टॉर्म को हिंदी में काला तूफान कह सकते हैं) को 40,29,800 रुपये की शुरुआती एक्स-शोरूम (दिल्ली) कीमत पर पेश किया गया है, जो 43,07,800 रुपये एक्स शोरूम तक जाती है. इसमें ऑटोनोमस लेवल-1 आता है. इसे डार्क ब्लैक कलर में उपलब्ध कराया गया है. गौरतलब है कि एमजी ग्लॉस्टर बाजार में Toyota Fortuner जैसी कारों को टक्कर देगी.

