Fortuner की आई मुसीबत! तूफानी अंदाज में आ रही यह SUV, ब्लैक कलर में देगी दबंग लुक

Full Size SUV in India: फुल साइज एसयूवी के मामले में टोयोटो फॉर्च्यूनर (Toyota Fortuner) को सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किया जाता है. बहुत से लोगों को इस एसयूवी में दबंग लुक मिलता है, खासकर ब्लैक कलर में. लेकिन बाजार में अब एक और ऑप्शन जुड़ने जा रहा है.

Written By  Vishal Ahlawat|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

MG Gloster Black Storm: भारतीय बाजार में फुल साइज एसयूवी के मामले में टोयोटो फॉर्च्यूनर (Toyota Fortuner) को सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किया जाता है. बहुत से लोगों को इस एसयूवी में दबंग लुक मिलता है, खासकर ब्लैक कलर में. लेकिन बाजार में अब एक और ऑप्शन जुड़ने जा रहा है. एमजी मोटर इंडिया अपनी ग्लॉस्टर एसयूवी का स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च करने जा रही है. इसे MG Gloster Black Storm नाम दिया जाएगा. कंपनी ने हाल ही में इस स्पेशल एडिशन का एक टीज़र जारी किया है. 

