सनरूफ की जरूरत नहीं, पूरी छत ही हो जाती है गायब; BMW ने लॉन्च की नई कार
सनरूफ की जरूरत नहीं, पूरी छत ही हो जाती है गायब; BMW ने लॉन्च की नई कार

2023 BMW Z4: BMW इंडिया ने देश में अपडेटेड Z4 रोडस्टर को पेश कर दिया है. 2023 BMW Z4 फेसलिफ्ट को भारत में 89.30 लाख रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम) पर लॉन्च किया गया है. इसके लिए बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

सनरूफ की जरूरत नहीं, पूरी छत ही हो जाती है गायब; BMW ने लॉन्च की नई कार

2023 BMW Z4 Launch: BMW इंडिया ने देश में अपडेटेड Z4 रोडस्टर को पेश कर दिया है. 2023 BMW Z4 फेसलिफ्ट को भारत में 89.30 लाख रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम) पर लॉन्च किया गया है. इसके लिए बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है और यह जून से पूरे भारत में सभी बीएमडब्ल्यू डीलरशिप पर उपलब्ध होगी. इसे सीबीयू (पूरी तरह से निर्मित इकाई) के रूप में आयात किया जाएगा. यानी, कार विदेश से बनी-बनाई आएगी और यहां सीधे बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होगी.

