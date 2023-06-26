डीजल-पेट्रोल-इलेक्ट्रिक व्‍हीकल की बात हुई पुरानी, Nitin Gadkari ने कहा- 100% नए फॉर्मूले पर चलेंगे वाहन
डीजल-पेट्रोल-इलेक्ट्रिक व्‍हीकल की बात हुई पुरानी, Nitin Gadkari ने कहा- 100% नए फॉर्मूले पर चलेंगे वाहन

Ethanol Vehicles: भारत में अब पूरी तरह से इथेनॉल पर चलने वाले नए वाहनों को तैयार करने की ओर बढ़ रहा है. केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी (Nitin Gadkari) ने रविवार को इस संबंध में जानकारी दी है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

डीजल-पेट्रोल-इलेक्ट्रिक व्‍हीकल की बात हुई पुरानी, Nitin Gadkari ने कहा- 100% नए फॉर्मूले पर चलेंगे वाहन

Vehicles Running Completely On Ethanol: भारत में अब पूरी तरह से इथेनॉल पर चलने वाले नए वाहनों को तैयार करने की ओर बढ़ रहा है. केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी (Nitin Gadkari) ने रविवार को इस संबंध में जानकारी दी है. नागपुर में एक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा कि पूरी तरह इथेनॉल पर चलने वाले नए वाहन लाए जाएंगे. उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हम नए वाहन ला रहे हैं जो पूरी तरह इथेनॉल पर ही चलेंगे. बजाज, टीवीएस और हीरो स्कूटर शत प्रतिशत इथेनॉल पर ही चलेंगे.’’

