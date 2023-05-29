लॉन्च हो गई ये भयंकर पावरफुल Sport Bike, कीमत 42 लाख रुपये, डिजाइन भी धांसू
लॉन्च हो गई ये भयंकर पावरफुल Sport Bike, कीमत 42 लाख रुपये, डिजाइन भी धांसू

Norton V4CR: ब्रिटिश मोटरसाइकिल निर्माता नॉर्टन ने अपनी पहली और सबसे पावरफुल नेकेड स्पोर्टबाइक- नॉर्टन वी4सीआर (Norton V4CR) लॉन्च कर दी है. इसकी कीमत £41,999 (लगभग 42.81 लाख रुपये) होगी.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

लॉन्च हो गई ये भयंकर पावरफुल Sport Bike, कीमत 42 लाख रुपये, डिजाइन भी धांसू

Norton V4CR Naked Sport Bike: ब्रिटिश मोटरसाइकिल निर्माता नॉर्टन ने अपनी पहली और सबसे पावरफुल नेकेड स्पोर्टबाइक- नॉर्टन वी4सीआर (Norton V4CR) लॉन्च कर दी है. इस बाइक की सिर्फ 200 यूनिट बनाने की योजना है और प्रत्येक की कीमत £41,999 (लगभग 42.81 लाख रुपये) होगी. नॉर्टन वी4सीआर मोटरसाइकिल को पावर देने के लिए नॉर्टन ने 1200cc, 72-डिग्री V4 इंजन का इस्तेमाल किया है, जिसे बाई-डायरेक्शनल क्विकशिफ्टर के साथ 6-स्पीड गियरबॉक्स से जोड़ा गया है. यह 185bhp और 125Nm टार्क जनरेट करता है.

