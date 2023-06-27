बेवकूफ हो क्या? Car से बाहर निकलने के लिए नहीं होती Sunroof, ये है इसका सही इस्तेमाल
topStories1hindi1756186
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

बेवकूफ हो क्या? Car से बाहर निकलने के लिए नहीं होती Sunroof, ये है इसका सही इस्तेमाल

Sunroof Use: बहुत से लोग सनरूफ वाली कार खरीद तो लेते हैं लेकिन उन्हें इसके सही इस्तेमाल के बारे में नहीं पता होता है. आपने अक्सर देखा होगा कि लोग सनरूफ वाली कार लेकर कार की रूफ से बाहर निकलते हैं और फोटो खिंचाते हैं, जो काफी खरतनाक हो सकता है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

बेवकूफ हो क्या? Car से बाहर निकलने के लिए नहीं होती Sunroof, ये है इसका सही इस्तेमाल

Sunroof In Cars: बहुत से लोग सनरूफ वाली कार खरीद तो लेते हैं लेकिन उन्हें इसके सही इस्तेमाल के बारे में नहीं पता होता है. आपने अक्सर देखा होगा कि लोग सनरूफ वाली कार लेकर कार की रूफ से बाहर निकलते हैं और फोटो खिंचाते हैं, जो काफी खरतनाक हो सकता है. ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए, सनरूफ इस काम के लिए नहीं होती है. तो आखिर सनरूफ का काम क्या होता है? चलिए, आपको इसके तीन बेहतर इस्तेमाल के बारे में बताते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग