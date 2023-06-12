Tata Nexon सिर्फ 2.5 लाख में हो जाएगी आपकी! देनी होगी बस इतनी-सी EMI
topStories1hindi1734187
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Tata Nexon सिर्फ 2.5 लाख में हो जाएगी आपकी! देनी होगी बस इतनी-सी EMI

Tata Nexon finance scheme: अगर आप टाटा नेक्सन खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो इसके लिए ज्यादा मोटी रकम की जरूरत नहीं है. हम आपके 2.5 लाख रुपये में इसे खरीदने का तरीका बता रहे हैं. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

Trending Photos

Tata Nexon सिर्फ 2.5 लाख में हो जाएगी आपकी! देनी होगी बस इतनी-सी EMI

Tata Nexon EMI Calculator: टाटा नेक्सन देश की सबसे लोकप्रिय एसयूवी कारों में से एक है. यह एक ऐसी कार है जिसे लोग बहुत अधिक पसंद कर रहे हैं. इसकी वजह पावर इंजन और अच्छी माइलेज है. मार्च 2023 में, यह दूसरी सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी थी जिसके 14 हजार से अधिक यूनिट बिक चुके हैं. इससे स्पष्ट होता है कि इसकी लोकप्रियता और बढ़ी है. अगर आप टाटा नेक्सन खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं और इसके लिए एक लोन लेना चाहते हैं, तो आपको डाउन पेमेंट और ईएमआई के बारे में भी सोचना चाहिए. यहां हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि टाटा नेक्सन के बेस वेरिएंट को 2.5 लाख रुपये की डाउन पेमेंट पर खरीदने पर आपको कितनी ईएमआई देनी होगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा