Automatic Car लेनी है? पहले जान लें इसके 3 फायदे, 3 नुकसान; फिर करें फैसला
topStories1hindi1721543
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Automatic Car लेनी है? पहले जान लें इसके 3 फायदे, 3 नुकसान; फिर करें फैसला

Automatic Transmission: मैनुअल कारों की तुलना में ऑटोमैटिक कारों को इस्तेमाल करना आसान होता है. इसके लिए कम ड्राइवर इनपुट लगते हैं.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

Automatic Car लेनी है? पहले जान लें इसके 3 फायदे, 3 नुकसान; फिर करें फैसला

Automatic Transmission Cars: ऑटोमेटिक ट्रांसमिशन वाली कार खरीदें या ना खरीदें, इस बात को लेकर बहुत से लोग कंफ्यूज रहते हैं. अगर आप भी इस कंफ्यूजन में हैं तो चलिए आपको बहुत कम शब्दों में ऑटोमेटिक ट्रांसमिशन वाली कारों के 3 फायदे और 3 नुकसान बताते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी