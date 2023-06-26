Toyota ला रही Rolls Royce की टक्कर वाली कार, लग्जरी के आगे Fortuner लगेगी 'बेकार'
Toyota ला रही Rolls Royce की टक्कर वाली कार, लग्जरी के आगे Fortuner लगेगी 'बेकार'

Toyota Most Expensive Car: टोयोटा जल्द ही अपनी सबसे महंगी कार लॉन्च करने जा रही है. इस कार का लुक आपको रॉल्स रॉयस और बेंटले जैसी कारों को भूलने पर मजबूर कर देगा. 

Toyota Century SUV: जापान की कार निर्माता टोयोटा जल्द ही लग्जरी कार कंपनियों के लिए मुश्किल पैदा करने वाली है. कंपनी विदेशी बाजारों में सेंचुरी (Century) नाम का ब्रैंड ऑफर करती है, जिसके अंतर्गत लग्जरी कारों को बेचा जाता है. अब टोयोटा इसी ब्रैंड के तहत एक SUV लाने वाली है. कंपनी ने खुद इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि लग्जरी एसयूवी को इस साल के आखिरी तक लॉन्च कर दिया जाएगा. यह कंपनी की सबसे महंगी कार रहने वाली है. इस कार का लुक आपको रॉल्स रॉयस और बेंटले जैसी कारों को भूलने पर मजबूर कर देगा. 

