Khesari Lal Yadav के नए गाने ने काटा गदर, 'मुरब्बा' की धुन पर जमकर नाच रहे लोग; मिले लाखों व्यूज
Khesari Lal Yadav का नया गाना 'मुरब्बा' सोशल मीडिया पर खूब धमाल मचा रहा है. खेसारी और शिल्पी राज के नए गाने की धुन पर लोग खूब थिरक रहे हैं.

May 25, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Khesari Lal Yadav New Ganag: भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार खेसारी लाल यादव (Khesari Lal Yadav) का नया गाना मुरब्बा हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज किया गया है. खेसारी लाल यादव एक बार फिर अपने स्टाइल का जादू दिखाकर फैंस के दिलों पर राज कर गए हैं. एक दिन पहले रिलीज हुए नए भोजपुरी गाने ने यूट्यूब की ट्रेंडिग लिस्ट में चौथे नंबर पर अपनी जगह बना ली है. मुरब्बा गाने में खेसारी और एक्ट्रेस दिया रलहान की जबरदस्त कैमेस्ट्री देखने को मिल रही है.

