Monalisa New Photos: भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री से लेकर टीवी इंडस्ट्री में अपनी अदाओं का जलवा दिखाने वालीं मोनालिसा ने नई फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर दी हैं. एक्ट्रेस नई फोटोज में स्विमिंग पूल किनारे अठखेलियां दिखाती नजर आ रही हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bhojpuri Actress: स्विमिंग पूल किनारे इस एक्ट्रेस ने खूब दिखाईं अठखेलियां, बोल्डनेस देख फैंस हुए लट्टू!

Monalisa Bold Photos: भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री में तहलका मचाने के बाद अब छोटे पर्दे पर अपनी अदाकारी का जादू बिखेर रहीं मोनालिसा (Monalisa) ने एक बार फिर अपनी बोल्डनेस का दीदार सोशल मीडिया पर करा दिया है. मोनालिसा (Monalisa Video) ने हाल ही में ब्लू-ब्लैक कलर की मोनोकिनी पहन नो-मेकअप लुक में नई फोटोज इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट की हैं. नई फोटोज में मोनालिसा स्विमिंग पूल किनारे पानी में बैठी सिजलिंग अदाएं दिखाती नजर आ रही हैं. मोनालिसा की नई हॉट फोटोज देख फैंस पसीना-पसीना हुए जा रहे हैं. 

