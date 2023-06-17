Pradeep Pandey की नई फिल्म ऑनलाइन मचाएगी धमाल, 'सजन रे झूठ मत बोलो' में सुपरस्टार का अंदाज है कमाल!
Pradeep Pandey की नई फिल्म ऑनलाइन मचाएगी धमाल, 'सजन रे झूठ मत बोलो' में सुपरस्टार का अंदाज है कमाल!

Pradeep Pandey New Movie: प्रदीप पांडे की नई फिल्म सजन रे झूठ मत बोलो का ट्रेलर सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज हो गया है. नई फिल्म के ट्रेलर में प्रदीप पांडे रोमांस के साथ-साथ गजब कॉमेडी अंदाज में नजर आ रहे हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Pradeep Pandey की नई फिल्म ऑनलाइन मचाएगी धमाल, 'सजन रे झूठ मत बोलो' में सुपरस्टार का अंदाज है कमाल!

Pradeep Pandey Sajan Re Jooth Mat Bolo: भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार प्रदीप पांडे (Pradeep Pandey) की 'सजन रे झूठ मत बोलो' का ट्रेलर ऑनलाइन रिलीज कर दिया गया है. प्रदीप पांडे चिंटू की फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर छा गया है. नई फिल्म के ट्रेलर में प्रदीप पांडे (Pradeep Pandey New Film) रोमांस के साथ-साथ कॉमेडी की खिचड़ी पकाते नजर आ रहे हैं. सजन रे झूठ मत बोलो में प्रदीप पांडे और भोजपुरी हसीना हर्षिका पूनाचा की कैमेस्ट्री को फैंस खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं. 

