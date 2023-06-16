GST: 11 जुलाई को होगी GST Council की मीटिंग, ऑनलाइन गेंमिंग समेत इन मुद्दों पर होगी चर्चा
GST: 11 जुलाई को होगी GST Council की मीटिंग, ऑनलाइन गेंमिंग समेत इन मुद्दों पर होगी चर्चा

GST Meeting:  जीएसटी (GST) मामलों के शीर्ष निकाय जीएसटी परिषद की 50वीं बैठक 11 जुलाई को होगी. जीएसटी मामलों के शीर्ष निकाय जीएसटी परिषद की 50वीं बैठक 11 जुलाई को होगी.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

GST: 11 जुलाई को होगी GST Council की मीटिंग, ऑनलाइन गेंमिंग समेत इन मुद्दों पर होगी चर्चा

GST Council Meeting: जीएसटी परिषद (GST Council) की अगली मीटिंग जल्द ही की जा सकती है. यह जीएसटी की 50वीं मीटिंग होगी. (50th GST Council meet) इसकी तारीख का ऐलान भी कर दिया गया है. जीएसटी (GST) मामलों के शीर्ष निकाय जीएसटी परिषद की 50वीं बैठक 11 जुलाई को होगी. जीएसटी मामलों के शीर्ष निकाय जीएसटी परिषद की 50वीं बैठक 11 जुलाई को होगी.

