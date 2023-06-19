8th Pay Commission पर आई खुशखबरी, केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की बेसिक सैलरी हो जाएगी 26,000!
topStories1hindi1745035
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

8th Pay Commission पर आई खुशखबरी, केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की बेसिक सैलरी हो जाएगी 26,000!

8th Pay Commission Update: अगर आप भी केंद्रीय कर्मचारी हैं तो यह आपके लिए जरूरी खबर है. देशभर में नेशनल पेंशन सिस्टम को लेकर जिस तरह की चर्चाएं चल रही हैं इस बीच कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि सरकार जल्द ही देशभर में आठवां वेतन आयोग लागू कर सकती है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

8th Pay Commission पर आई खुशखबरी, केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की बेसिक सैलरी हो जाएगी 26,000!

8th Pay Commission Latest Update: केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) की तरफ से देश के केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों (Central Govt Employees) की सैलरी बढ़ाने के लिए DA में साल में 2 बार इजाफा (DA Hike) किया जाता है, लेकिन अब आठवें वेतन आयोग (8th Pay Commission) पर बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है. अगर आप भी केंद्रीय कर्मचारी हैं तो यह आपके लिए जरूरी खबर है. देशभर में नेशनल पेंशन सिस्टम को लेकर जिस तरह की चर्चाएं चल रही हैं इस बीच कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि सरकार जल्द ही देशभर में आठवां वेतन आयोग लागू कर सकती है. फिलहाल इसका अभी तक कोई भी ऑफिशियल ऐलान नहीं किया गया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी