AI का पड़ रहा बिजनेस पर असर, वर्कप्लेस पर आ रहे बदलाव, नौकरी जाने का भी खतरा!
topStories1hindi1728645
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

AI का पड़ रहा बिजनेस पर असर, वर्कप्लेस पर आ रहे बदलाव, नौकरी जाने का भी खतरा!

AI in Jobs: जेनएआई की नई लहर में चैटजीपीटी और डैल-ई समेत इस दौर में आईं अन्य प्रौद्योगिकियां भी हैं. वैश्विक स्तर पर सर्वे में शामिल 36 प्रतिशत लोगों का यह भी मानना है कि एआई उनकी नौकरी ले सकता है. बोस्टन कंसल्टिंग ग्रुप के सर्वेक्षण के अनुसार, ये विचार वरिष्ठता और देशों के आधार पर अलग-अलग हैं.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

Trending Photos

AI का पड़ रहा बिजनेस पर असर, वर्कप्लेस पर आ रहे बदलाव, नौकरी जाने का भी खतरा!

Artificial Intelligence: आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस का काफी असर देखने को मिल रहा है. बिजनेस और वर्कप्लेस पर आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस से लोगों को काफी खतरा भी महसूस हो रहा है. वहीं अब इस पर एक सर्वे भी सामने आया है. सर्वेक्षण में यह निष्कर्ष निकला है कि जेनएआई की नई लहर व्यवसायों को तेजी से बदल रही है और 60 प्रतिशत भारतीय अधिकारी कार्यस्थल पर इसके प्रभाव को लेकर आशान्वित हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: जमकर नाचे Salman, फैंस ने मेकर्स ने कर डाली दिलचस्प डिमांड
Monalisa
पढ़ने-लिखने में माहिर अंतरा बिस्वास यूं बनीं Monalisa, पढ़ाई जान शॉक्ड रह जाएंगे आप!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
quiz
वो क्या है, जो सूखने पर 2 किलो, भीगने पर 1 किलो और जल जाने पर 3 किलो हो जाता है?
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर