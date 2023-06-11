खुशखबरी! SBI करने जा रहा ये बड़ी पहल, आपके पास बैंक में लॉकर है तो तुरंत अपनी ब्रांच में पहुंचे
New Bank Locker Agreement: देश के सरकारी बैंकों में लॉकर रखने वालों के लिए आरबीआई ने नई गाइड लाइन जारी की है. ऐसे में अब बैंक लॉकर का एग्रीमेंट बदला जा रहा है. SBI ने ग्राहकों को अपनी ब्रांच में जल्द संपर्क करने को कहा है. 

SBI New Bank Locker Agreement: एसबीआई के कस्टमर्स के लिए एक बहुत ही जबरदस्त खबर है. बैंक अपने ग्राहकों को बड़ी राहत देते हुए लॉकर को लेकर बड़ी एक फैसला लेने जा रहा है. जी हां, भारतीय स्टेट बैंक अपने लॉकर के नियमों में बदलाव के लिए कदम उठाया है. जानकारी के मुताबिक बैंक लॉकर के नए नियम 30 जून 2023 के बाद प्रभावी कर दिए जाएंगे. अगर आपके पास एसबीआई में लॉकर है तो आपको बिना देर किए अपनी ब्रांच में संपर्क करना जरूरी है.

