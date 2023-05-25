Banking: बैंक लॉकर से गहने हो गए चोरी? क्या बैंक करेगा इसकी भरपाई या आपको लग गया घाटा
Banking: बैंक लॉकर से गहने हो गए चोरी? क्या बैंक करेगा इसकी भरपाई या आपको लग गया घाटा

Bank Locket: बैंकों की ओर से लॉकर की सुविधा प्रदान की जाती है. इस लॉकर की सुविधा के बदले बैंक लोगों से चार्ज भी वसूल करता है. वहीं बैंक लॉकर काफी सुरक्षित माने जाते हैं लेकिन ऐसे कई मामले भी सामने आ चुके हैं, जिनमें बैंक लॉकर में रखे सामान ही चोरी हो गए हों.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Banking: बैंक लॉकर से गहने हो गए चोरी? क्या बैंक करेगा इसकी भरपाई या आपको लग गया घाटा

Banking Tips: बैंक आपको कई तरह की सुविधाएं प्रदान करते हैं. बैंक में खाता खुलवाकर वहां पर रुपये जमा कराए जा सकते हैं. इसके अलावा बैंकों की ओर से बैंक लॉकर की भी सुविधा दी जाती है. बैंक लॉकर का इस्तेमाल गहने और कीमती सामान या महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज रखने के लिए किया जाता है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि बैंक लॉकर से अगर आपके गहने चोरी हो जाते हैं, इसके लिए कौन जिम्मेदारी होगा? क्या आप जिम्मेदार होंगे या फिर बैंक जिम्मेदार होगा? आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

