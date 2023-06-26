Changes From 1st July 2023: बस 3 द‍िन और, 1 जुलाई से होने जा रहे हैं ये बड़े बदलाव! सीधे आपकी जेब पर डालेंगे असर
Changes From 1st July 2023: बस 3 द‍िन और, 1 जुलाई से होने जा रहे हैं ये बड़े बदलाव! सीधे आपकी जेब पर डालेंगे असर

CNG PNG Price: हर महीने की पहली तारीख के साथ ही इस बार भी कुछ बदलाव होने की उम्‍मीद की जा रही है. इन बदलावों के बारे में आपको जानकारी होना जरूरी है.

Jun 26, 2023

Changes From July 2023 : जून का महीना पूरा होने वाला है और तीन द‍िन बाद 1 जुलाई है. जुलाई शुरू होने के साथ ही आपसे जुड़ी कई चीजें बदलने की संभावना है. इन चीजों का सीधा असर आपकी जेब पर देखा जाएगा. हर महीने की पहली तारीख के साथ ही इस बार भी कुछ बदलाव होने की उम्‍मीद की जा रही है. इन बदलावों के बारे में आपको जानकारी होना जरूरी है. इन बदलावों में एलपीजी सिलेंडर के रेट से लेकर सीएनजी-पीएनजी की कीमतें तक शाम‍िल हैं. आइए जानते हैं 1 जुलाई से होने वाले बदलावों के बारे में-

