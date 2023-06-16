Pension: अब ज्यादा पेंशन पाने वालों के लिए आ गई खुशखबरी, बचा है सिर्फ 10 दिन का समय, जल्दी करें अप्लाई
Higher Pension Update: अगर आपने अभी तक इस ऑप्शन को सलेक्ट नहीं किया है तो आपके पास में 10 दिन का समय बचा हुआ है. EPFO ने अंशधारकों को हायर पेंशन का विकल्प चुनने के लिये एम्‍पलायर के साथ संयुक्त विकल्प फॉर्म भरने के लिये ऑनलाइन सुविधा उपलब्ध करा दी है. 

Pension News Update: अगर आप भी ज्यादा पेंशन पाना चाहते हैं तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है. केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) की तरफ से कर्मचारियों को हायर पेंशन चुनने (Higher Pension) का मौका दिया जा रहा है. अगर आपने अभी तक इस ऑप्शन को सलेक्ट नहीं किया है तो आपके पास में 10 दिन का समय बचा हुआ है. EPFO ने अंशधारकों को हायर पेंशन का विकल्प चुनने के लिये एम्‍पलायर के साथ संयुक्त विकल्प फॉर्म भरने के लिये ऑनलाइन सुविधा उपलब्ध करा दी है. 

