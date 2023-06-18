EPFO से निकालना है पैसा? घर बैठे मोबाइल से ऐसे निकालें पीएफ; जानें एक-एक स्टेप
EPFO से निकालना है पैसा? घर बैठे मोबाइल से ऐसे निकालें पीएफ; जानें एक-एक स्टेप

Umang App: उमंग ऐप के जरिए आप अपने पीएफ अकाउंट की स्थिति को ट्रैक कर सकते हैं. आप ईपीएफओ सेक्शन में नेविगेट कर और ट्रैकिंग के लिए सही विकल्प का चयन करके ऐप में अपने रिक्वेस्ट का स्टेटस देख सकते हैं.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

EPFO से निकालना है पैसा? घर बैठे मोबाइल से ऐसे निकालें पीएफ; जानें एक-एक स्टेप

Umang App For PF Withdrawal: ईपीएफओ सदस्य अब घर बैठे मोबाइल से पीएफ अकाउंट से पैसा निकाल सकते हैं. उमंग ऐप या ईपीएफओ सदस्य पोर्टल के जरिए ऑनलाइन ट्रांजैक्शन, अग्रिम और पेंशन दावा कर सकते हैं. इसके लिए ई-नामांकन करना जरूरी है. उमंग ऐप को ईपीएफओ सेवाओं के इस्तेमाल के लिए एक बहुत ही सुविधाजनक तरीका माना जाता है. ईपीएफओ मेंबर्स उमंग ऐप का उपयोग करके अपने पीएफ खाते को मोबाइल फोन के माध्यम से ट्रैक कर सकते हैं.

