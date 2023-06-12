Finance Ministry करने वाली है ये काम, 16 जून को होने वाला है ये
topStories1hindi1734928
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Finance Ministry करने वाली है ये काम, 16 जून को होने वाला है ये

Finance Ministry Update: इन कोशिशों के तहत अब रेटिंग एजेंसी मूडीज के साथ भी बैठक करेंगे. वित्त मंत्रालय के अधिकारी 16 जून को अमेरिका स्थित रेटिंग एजेंसी मूडीज के साथ एक बैठक करेंगे. इस दौरान अधिकारी भारत की मजबूत आर्थिक बुनियाद के बारे में बताएंगे और सॉवरेन रेटिंग बढ़ाने पर जोर देंगे.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Finance Ministry करने वाली है ये काम, 16 जून को होने वाला है ये

Finance Ministry Update: वित्त मंत्रालय की ओर से समय-समय पर देश के लिए अहम फैसले लिए जाते हैं. अब Finance Ministry की ओर से देश की रेटिंग बढ़ाने की भी काफी कोशिशें की जा रही है. इसके लिए वित्त मंत्रालय रेटिंग एजेंसी के भी संपर्क में है. अब वित्त मंत्रालय की ओर से रेटिंग एजेंसी मूडीज के आगे भारत की रेटिंग बढ़ाने की तरफ जोर दिया जाएगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा