Gautam Adani को चीन के इस शख्स ने पछाड़ा, पानी बेचने वाले बने एशिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति
topStories1hindi1725669
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Gautam Adani को चीन के इस शख्स ने पछाड़ा, पानी बेचने वाले बने एशिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति

Gautam Adani News Update: साल 2023 की शुरुआत में जारी हुई हिंडनबर्ग की रिपोर्ट के बाद में अडानी की संपत्ति को बड़ा झटका लगा था. कंपनी के शेयरों को भी भारी नुकसान हुआ. फिलहाल अब कंपनी के शेयरों में फिर से तेजी देखने को मिल रही है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gautam Adani को चीन के इस शख्स ने पछाड़ा, पानी बेचने वाले बने एशिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति

Gautam Adani Net Worth 2023: गौतम अडानी (Gautam Adani) के संकट के बादल कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं. एक बार फिर से गौतम अडानी अमीरों की लिस्ट में पिछड़ गए हैं. साल 2023 की शुरुआत में जारी हुई हिंडनबर्ग की रिपोर्ट के बाद में अडानी की संपत्ति को बड़ा झटका लगा था. कंपनी के शेयरों को भी भारी नुकसान हुआ. फिलहाल अब कंपनी के शेयरों में फिर से तेजी देखने को मिल रही है. निवेशक अपने नुकसान को रिकवर कर रहे हैं, लेकिन अमीरों की लिस्ट में वह एक बार फिर से फिसल गए हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह