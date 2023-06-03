Go First फिर से शुरू करेगी अपनी उड़ानें, कंपनी ने संकट से निपटने का बनाया ये प्लान
topStories1hindi1722475
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Go First फिर से शुरू करेगी अपनी उड़ानें, कंपनी ने संकट से निपटने का बनाया ये प्लान

GoFirst News Update: कंपनी एक बार फिर से अपना परिचालन शुरू करने का प्लान बना रही है. नकदी संकट से जूझ रही विमानन कंपनी गो फर्स्ट (GoFirst) की 26 विमानों और 152 दैनिक उड़ानों के साथ परिचालन शुरू करने की योजना है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Trending Photos

Go First फिर से शुरू करेगी अपनी उड़ानें, कंपनी ने संकट से निपटने का बनाया ये प्लान

GoFirst Crisis News: GoFirst एयरलाइन को लेकर एक और अपडेट सामने आ रहा है. कंपनी एक बार फिर से अपना परिचालन शुरू करने का प्लान बना रही है. नकदी संकट से जूझ रही विमानन कंपनी गो फर्स्ट (GoFirst) की 26 विमानों और 152 दैनिक उड़ानों के साथ परिचालन शुरू करने की योजना है. कंपनी ने विमानन नियामक डीजीसीए (DGCA) को पुनरुद्धार योजना सौंप दी है. इसके अलावा, एयरलाइन कार्यशील पूंजी जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिये कोष को वित्तीय संस्थानों के साथ भी बातचीत कर रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Imran Khan
‘इमरान को ग्लैमर की जरूरत’ – PAK के पूर्व PM से शादी करना चाहती है ये टिकटॉक स्टार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात