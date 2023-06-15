Business Opportunities: मोदी सरकार के मंत्री ने अब कह दी बड़ी बात, अफ्रीका में इस चीज की हो रही तलाश
Business Opportunities: मोदी सरकार के मंत्री ने अब कह दी बड़ी बात, अफ्रीका में इस चीज की हो रही तलाश

Indian Companies: भारत की ओर से लगातार व्यापार की संभावनाएं तलाश की जा रही है. अब भारत अफ्रीका के साथ ही व्यापार को बढ़ाने के विकल्प खोज रहा है. इसकी जानकारी भी मोदी सरकार के मंत्री ने हाल ही में दी है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

Business Opportunities: मोदी सरकार के मंत्री ने अब कह दी बड़ी बात, अफ्रीका में इस चीज की हो रही तलाश

Africa: मोदी सरकार लगातार देश के विकास के लिए कदम उठा रही है. वहीं मोदी सरकार की ओर से अलग-अलग परियोजनाओं पर भी काम किया जा रहा है. इसके साथ ही मोदी सरकार की ओर से व्यापार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए भी अवसर तलाश किए जा रहे हैं. अब मोदी सरकार के एक मंत्री ने बताया की अफ्रीका में कारोबार की और इंवेस्टमेंट करने की संभावनाएं देखी जा रही है.

