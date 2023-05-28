Vande Bharat: भारतीय रेलवे कल शुरू करने जा रहा है 18वीं वंदे भारत, जानें रूट और टाइमिंग की डिटेल
Vande Bharat: भारतीय रेलवे कल शुरू करने जा रहा है 18वीं वंदे भारत, जानें रूट और टाइमिंग की डिटेल

Indian Railways: भारतीय रेलवे 29 मई को भारत की 18वीं वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन शुरू करने जा रही है. नई ट्रेन न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी-गुवाहाटी के बीच शुरू होने वाली है. इस ट्रेन के लॉन्च के साथ, पूर्वोत्तर भारत को अपनी पहली सेमी-हाई-स्पीड ट्रेन मिलेगी.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

Vande Bharat: भारतीय रेलवे कल शुरू करने जा रहा है 18वीं वंदे भारत, जानें रूट और टाइमिंग की डिटेल

Indian Railways: भारतीय रेलवे 29 मई को भारत की 18वीं वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन शुरू करने जा रही है. नई ट्रेन न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी-गुवाहाटी के बीच शुरू होने वाली है. इस ट्रेन के लॉन्च के साथ, पूर्वोत्तर भारत को अपनी पहली सेमी-हाई-स्पीड ट्रेन मिलेगी. इसके अलावा यह पश्चिम बंगाल में संचालित होने वाली तीसरी वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस होगी. दोनों शहरों के बीच लगभग 410 किमी की दूरी तय करते हुए, ट्रेन पूर्वोत्तर सीमांत रेलवे (एनएफआर) क्षेत्र में कार्यात्मक होगी.

