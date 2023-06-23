LIC लेकर आया 'धन वृद्धि' प्लान, 30 सितंबर तक कर सकते हैं अप्लाई, मिलेंगे ये फायदे
LIC लेकर आया 'धन वृद्धि' प्लान, 30 सितंबर तक कर सकते हैं अप्लाई, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

LIC Policy News: आज एलआईसी ग्राहकों (LIC Customer) के लिए एक और नई स्कीम लेकर आई है. इस स्कीम में आप सिर्फ 23 जून 2023 से लेकर के 30 सितंबर 2023 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं. 30 सितंबर के बाद में यह पॉलिसी बंद हो जाएगी और आप इसका फायदा नहीं ले पाएंगे.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

LIC लेकर आया 'धन वृद्धि' प्लान, 30 सितंबर तक कर सकते हैं अप्लाई, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

LIC की तरफ से ग्राहकों के लिए समय-समय पर कई नई योजनाएं निकाली जाती हैं, जिसमें आपको बेहतर रिटर्न के साथ ही भविष्य की भी गारंटी मिलती है. आज एलआईसी ग्राहकों (LIC Customer) के लिए एक और नई स्कीम लेकर आई है. इस स्कीम में आप सिर्फ 23 जून 2023 से लेकर के 30 सितंबर 2023 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं. 30 सितंबर के बाद में यह पॉलिसी बंद हो जाएगी और आप इसका फायदा नहीं ले पाएंगे. आइए आपको बताते हैं इस पॉलिसी का नाम और इसकी खासियत- 

