Dearness Allowance: सरकार ने की महंगाई भत्ता बढ़ाने की घोषणा, जानें कितनी बढ़ जाएगी सैलरी
topStories1hindi1752059
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Dearness Allowance: सरकार ने की महंगाई भत्ता बढ़ाने की घोषणा, जानें कितनी बढ़ जाएगी सैलरी

MP Employees DA Hike: मध्य प्रदेश के मुखिया शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने राज्य के डीए में इजाफा करने की घोषणा कर दी है.  शासकीय कर्मचारियों का महंगाई भत्ता चार प्रतिशत बढ़ाया जाएगा. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Trending Photos

Dearness Allowance: सरकार ने की महंगाई भत्ता बढ़ाने की घोषणा, जानें कितनी बढ़ जाएगी सैलरी

MP Employees Dearness Allowance: मध्य प्रदेश के सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए बहुत ही अच्छी खबर है. मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) ने राज्य के सरकारी कर्मियों (Madhya Pradesh Employees) को राहत देते हुए यह ऐलान किया है कि महंगाई भत्ते (Dearness Allowance) में चार प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी की जाएगी. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा