Delhi Chennai Flight Fare: अरे बाप रे! इससे कम में तो दुबई पहुंच जाएं; द‍िल्‍ली-चेन्‍नई के क‍िराये पर भड़के च‍िदंबरम
Delhi Chennai Flight Fare: अरे बाप रे! इससे कम में तो दुबई पहुंच जाएं; द‍िल्‍ली-चेन्‍नई के क‍िराये पर भड़के च‍िदंबरम

AIR India Fare: पूर्व व‍ित्‍त मंत्री च‍िदंबरम ने सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों से बिजनेस क्लास की हवाई यात्रा छोड़ने और इकोनॉमी क्लास की हवाई यात्रा का विकल्प चुनने की गुजार‍िश की. उन्‍होंने ट्वीट क‍िया क‍ि मुझे इकोनॉमी क्लास के रेट की भी जानकारी है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Delhi Chennai Flight Fare: अरे बाप रे! इससे कम में तो दुबई पहुंच जाएं; द‍िल्‍ली-चेन्‍नई के क‍िराये पर भड़के च‍िदंबरम

P chidambaram Tweet: अगर कोई आपसे कहे क‍ि द‍िल्‍ली से चेन्‍नई का एयर ट‍िकट दुबई की फ्लाइट से भी महंगा है. तो शायद ही आप इस पर यकीन कर पाएं. लेक‍िन हकीकत यही है. जी हां, द‍िल्‍ली से चेन्‍नई के ल‍िए एयर इंड‍िया की फ्लाइट का ट‍िकट 28000 रुपये है. जबक‍ि द‍िल्‍ली से दुबई के ल‍िए अलग-अलग फ्लाइट का क‍िराया 20 से 22 हजार रुपये के बीच है. कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने बढ़ते हवाई किराये को लेकर भाजपा नीत केंद्र सरकार पर हमला क‍िया है.

