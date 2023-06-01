PM Kisan की 14वीं क‍िस्‍त की तारीख फ‍िक्‍स, इस बार इतने लोगों को हो सकता है नुकसान!
PM Kisan की 14वीं क‍िस्‍त की तारीख फ‍िक्‍स, इस बार इतने लोगों को हो सकता है नुकसान!

PM Kisan Latest News: यूपी के कृष‍ि व‍िभाग अपर मुख्‍य सच‍िव डॉ. देवेश चतुर्वेदी ने बताया क‍ि 15 जून के करीब क‍िसानों के खाते में पीएम क‍िसान न‍िध‍ि का पैसा आने की संभावना है. 12वीं क‍िस्‍त का पैसा 9 करोड़ क‍िसानों के खाते में आया था.

Jun 01, 2023

PM Kisan की 14वीं क‍िस्‍त की तारीख फ‍िक्‍स, इस बार इतने लोगों को हो सकता है नुकसान!

PM Kisan 14th Instalment: पीएम क‍िसान सम्‍मान न‍िध‍ि के 6000 रुपये क‍िसानों को हर साल तीन क‍िस्‍तों में द‍िये जाते हैं. प‍िछले व‍ित्‍तीय वर्ष की आख‍िरी क‍िस्‍त फरवरी में क‍िसानों को म‍िल चुकी है. अब क‍िसानों को इसकी 14वीं क‍िस्‍त का इंतजार है. 13वीं क‍िश्‍त के समय सरकार ने 8 करोड़ से ज्‍यादा क‍िसानों के ल‍िए 16,800 करोड़ रुपये की धनराश‍ि जारी की थी. अब हर क‍िसान यह जानने की कोश‍िश कर रहा है क‍ि 14वीं क‍िस्‍त का पैस क‍िसानों के खाते में कब आएगा.

