Rs 500 Note: 18 हजार करोड़ के 500 के नोट गायब होने के मामले पर RBI का जवाब, RTI पर कही ये बात
RTI On 500 Rupee: 500 रुपये के नोट (500 Rupee Note) गायब होने के दावे को भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने पूरी तरह से नकार दिया है. आरबीआई ने कहा कि आरटीआई के जरिए ली गई जानकारी की गलत व्याख्या की गई है.

500 Rupee Note: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) को उन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स को नकार दिया है जिनमें टकसाल से जारी हुए 500 रुपये के नोटों (500 Rupee Note) के गायब होने का आरोप लगाया गया है. आरबीआई के मुताबिक, ये रिपोर्ट सही नहीं हैं. अधिकारियों ने कहा कि ये रिपोर्ट सूचना के अधिकार अधिनियम, 2005 के तहत टकसाल से ली गई जानकारी की गलत व्याख्या पर आधारित ह. ये बात ध्यान रखिए कि टकसाल से आरबीआई को सप्लाई होने वाले सभी बैंक नोटों का लेखा-जोखा ठीक तरीके से रखा जाता है.

