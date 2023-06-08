Digital Rupee को लेकर आरबीआई ने बनाया नया प्लान, UPI से कर पाएंगे पेमेंट
Digital Rupees Update: आरबीआई के डिप्टी गवर्नर टी रवि शंकर ने बृहस्पतिवार को यहां संवाददाताओं के साथ बातचीत में कहा कि केंद्रीय बैंक ने इस महीने के अंत तक ई-रुपये यानी सीबीडीसी के उपयोगकर्ताओं की संख्या को 10 लाख तक पहुंचाने की योजना भी बनाई है.

Digital Rupees Link With UPI: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) प्रस्तावित केंद्रीय बैंक डिजिटल मुद्रा (CBDC) के क्यूआर कोड को यूपीआई भुगतान प्रणाली के साथ संचालित करने की योजना पर काम कर रहा है. आरबीआई के डिप्टी गवर्नर टी रवि शंकर ने बृहस्पतिवार को यहां संवाददाताओं के साथ बातचीत में कहा कि केंद्रीय बैंक ने इस महीने के अंत तक ई-रुपये यानी सीबीडीसी के उपयोगकर्ताओं की संख्या को 10 लाख तक पहुंचाने की योजना भी बनाई है.

