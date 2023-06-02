RBI Rules: आपके पास भी है 2000 रुपये का फटा हुआ नोट, तो अब एक्सचेंज करने पर मिलेंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपये
topStories1hindi1721580
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

RBI Rules: आपके पास भी है 2000 रुपये का फटा हुआ नोट, तो अब एक्सचेंज करने पर मिलेंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपये

2000 rupees note exchnage: आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि आपको फटे हुए 2000 रुपये के नोट (2000 rupees mutilated note) के बदले में कितना पैसा मिलेगा. आरबीआई ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि 23 मई से लेकर आपके पास में 30 सितंबर तक का समय है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

RBI Rules: आपके पास भी है 2000 रुपये का फटा हुआ नोट, तो अब एक्सचेंज करने पर मिलेंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपये

Reserve Bank of India: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) ने 2000 रुपये के नोटों (2000 rupees note) को सर्कुलेशन से बाहर करने का फैसला लिया है, लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि अगर आपके पास में 2000 रुपये का फटा हुआ नोट है तो आपको उसकी कितनी कीमत मिलेगी? अगर नहीं पता है तो आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि आपको फटे हुए 2000 रुपये के नोट (2000 rupees mutilated note) के बदले में कितना पैसा मिलेगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!