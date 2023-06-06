RBI MPC की मीटिंग आज से हुई शुरू, रेपो रेट्स में इस बार भी नहीं होगा बदलाव, जानें क्या है एक्सपर्ट की राय?
RBI MPC की मीटिंग आज से हुई शुरू, रेपो रेट्स में इस बार भी नहीं होगा बदलाव, जानें क्या है एक्सपर्ट की राय?

RBI Repo Rates: रेपो रेट्स (Repo Rates) में पिछले कुछ समय से लगातार तेजी देखने को मिल रही है. वहीं, अप्रैल महीने में हुई बैठक में आरबीआई ने ब्याज दरों में कोई भी बदलाव नहीं किया था. 

Reserve Bank of India Repo Rates: रिजर्व बैंक की मौद्रिक समीक्षा नीति की बैठक (Rbi mpc meeting today) आज से यानी मंगलवार से शुरू हो गई है. रेपो रेट्स (Repo Rates) में पिछले कुछ समय से लगातार तेजी देखने को मिल रही है. वहीं, अप्रैल महीने में हुई बैठक में आरबीआई ने ब्याज दरों में कोई भी बदलाव नहीं किया था. 

