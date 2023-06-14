Shaktikanta Das को मिला ‘गवर्नर ऑफ द ईयर’ का अवॉर्ड, लंदन के सेंट्रल बैंक ने दिया अवार्ड
topStories1hindi1738072
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Shaktikanta Das को मिला ‘गवर्नर ऑफ द ईयर’ का अवॉर्ड, लंदन के सेंट्रल बैंक ने दिया अवार्ड

RBI Governor:  शक्तिकांत दास को ब्रिटेन के प्रतिष्ठित ‘गवर्नर ऑफ द ईयर 2023’ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया है. दास को यह पुरस्कार लंदन में मंगलवार को 'सेंट्रल बैंकिंग' की तरफ से दिया गया है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shaktikanta Das को मिला ‘गवर्नर ऑफ द ईयर’ का अवॉर्ड, लंदन के सेंट्रल बैंक ने दिया अवार्ड

Reserve Bank of India: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास (RBI Shaktikanta Das) को एक खास पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया है. शक्तिकांत दास को ब्रिटेन के प्रतिष्ठित ‘गवर्नर ऑफ द ईयर 2023’ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया है. दास को यह पुरस्कार लंदन में मंगलवार को 'सेंट्रल बैंकिंग' की तरफ से दिया गया है. यह संस्था दुनियाभर के केंद्रीय बैंकों और वित्तीय नियामकों से संबंधित गतिविधियों पर नजर रखती है और उनका विश्लेषण करती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज