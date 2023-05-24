Rs 2000 Note: भारी मात्रा में जमा करने हैं 2000 रुपये के नोट? STF के नियम जान लीजिए, वरना पकड़ लेगा इनकम टैक्स विभाग!
Rs 2000 Note: भारी मात्रा में जमा करने हैं 2000 रुपये के नोट? STF के नियम जान लीजिए, वरना पकड़ लेगा इनकम टैक्स विभाग!

Income Tax Department: व्यक्तियों को यह सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि उनके पास खाता संख्या, नाम और अन्य आवश्यक जानकारी सहित बैंक विवरण के साथ भरी हुई नकद जमा पर्ची है. यह पर्ची आमतौर पर बैंक के काउंटर या ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध होती है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Rs 2000 Note: भारी मात्रा में जमा करने हैं 2000 रुपये के नोट? STF के नियम जान लीजिए, वरना पकड़ लेगा इनकम टैक्स विभाग!

Income Tax: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने बैंक खातों में जमा किए जा सकने वाले 2000 रुपये के नोटों की संख्या पर कोई सीमा नहीं लगाई है, कर विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि किसी को वित्तीय लेनदेन (एसएफटी) नियमों के विवरण के बारे में पता होना चाहिए. SFT नियमों के अनुसार बैंकों के जरिए उच्च मूल्य की नकदी जमा की सूचना आयकर विभाग को दी जाती है. यह जमाकर्ता के 26एएस और वार्षिक सूचना विवरण में भी परिलक्षित होता है. बैंक या पोस्ट मास्टर जनरल के जरिए नकद जमा की रिपोर्टिंग की सीमा एक वित्तीय वर्ष में चालू खाते के अलावा अन्य खातों में 10 लाख रुपये और एक वित्तीय वर्ष में एक या अधिक चालू खातों में 50 लाख रुपये है.

