Currency News: पहले दिन 2000 का नोट बदलने में लोगों को हुई परेशानी, फॉर्म भरने को लेकर हुआ कंफ्यूजन

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

2000 Rupees Notes Update: देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में  2,000 रुपये के नोट (2000 rs note news) बदलने के पहले दिन बैंकों की शाखाओं में पहचान पत्र और फॉर्म की जरूरत को लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति देखी गई. हालांकि, अधिकांश बैंक शाखाओं में नोट बदलने को लेकर अधिक भीड़भाड़ नहीं रही लेकिन इसके लिए फॉर्म भरने और पहचानपत्र की जरूरत को लेकर बैंक अधिकारियों और ग्राहकों के बीच तकरार की स्थिति जरूर पैदा हुई.

