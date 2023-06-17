IAS-IPS Family: घर में 4 भाई-बहन और चारों ही IAS-IPS, पढ़िए अफसर फैमिली की कहानी
IAS-IPS Family: घर में 4 भाई-बहन और चारों ही IAS-IPS, पढ़िए अफसर फैमिली की कहानी

Success Story: उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ जिले के छोटे से कस्बे लालगंज के रहने वाले तीन भाई-बहन आईएएस अधिकारी हैं जबकि एक आईपीएस अधिकारी है.

Jun 17, 2023

IAS-IPS Family: घर में 4 भाई-बहन और चारों ही IAS-IPS, पढ़िए अफसर फैमिली की कहानी

IAS IPS Family Success Story: उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ के चार भाई-बहनों ने देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में सिविल सेवकों के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई है. वे सभी IAS और IPS अधिकारी हैं जो गर्व और समर्पण के साथ देश की सेवा करते हैं. उनकी कहानी उनके जिले में सभी के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत है, खासकर उन बच्चों के लिए जो उनकी ओर देखते हैं. वे प्रतापगढ़ के लालगंज के एक छोटे से शहर से हैं और उन्होंने वहीं से अपनी शिक्षा पूरी की है. 2013 में यूपीएससी परीक्षा को क्रैक करने वाले पहले योगेश मिश्रा थे, जो आईएएस अधिकारी बने. उनकी बहन माधवी मिश्रा ने उनके नक्शेकदम पर चलते हुए 2015 में IAS ज्वाइन किया.

