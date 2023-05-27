11 वीं क्लास में साइंस, आर्ट्स या कॉमर्स लेने में हो रहा है कन्फ्यूजन, ये रहा पूरा सॉल्यूशन
topStories1hindi1712966
Hindi Newsकरियर

11 वीं क्लास में साइंस, आर्ट्स या कॉमर्स लेने में हो रहा है कन्फ्यूजन, ये रहा पूरा सॉल्यूशन

Right Stream in Class 11: कुछ वजहों को चेक करें जो यह तय करने में आपकी मदद कर सकते हैं कि कक्षा 11 में कौन सी स्ट्रीम का चयन करना है. यह जरूरी है कि आप कक्षा 11 के लिए स्ट्रीम तय करते समय अपनी रुचि को समझें.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Trending Photos

11 वीं क्लास में साइंस, आर्ट्स या कॉमर्स लेने में हो रहा है कन्फ्यूजन, ये रहा पूरा सॉल्यूशन

सीबीएसई कक्षा 10 बोर्ड परीक्षा 2023 समाप्त होने के साथ, स्टूडेंट्स इस बात को लेकर चिंतित हैं कि कक्षा 11 में कौन सी स्ट्रीम लें. यह किसी भी स्टूडेंट के जीवन का एक जरूरी पड़ाव होता है. यह वह क्षण है जो हायर एजुकेशन और अंततः आपके करियर को तय करता है. आम तौर पर, स्कूल 11वीं क्लास में तीन स्ट्रीम ऑफर करते हैं; कला, वाणिज्य और विज्ञान.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर