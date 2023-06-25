UPSC Success Story: IIM से की ग्रेजुएशन फिर बैंक की नौकरी छोड़कर बने अफसर, ऐसी है दिव्यांशु के IAS बनने की कहानी
topStories1hindi1753002
Hindi Newsकरियर

UPSC Success Story: IIM से की ग्रेजुएशन फिर बैंक की नौकरी छोड़कर बने अफसर, ऐसी है दिव्यांशु के IAS बनने की कहानी

IAS officer Divyanshu Chaudhary: दिव्यांशु ने पहले तय किया था कि उनके पास ऑप्शनल सब्जेक्ट मैथ्स होगा क्योंकि यह एक स्कोरिंग सब्जेक्ट था. उन्होंने कोचिंग मटेरियल से पढ़ाई करने के बजाय इंटरनेट पर उपलब्ध बुनियादी संसाधनों का इस्तेमाल किया. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

UPSC Success Story: IIM से की ग्रेजुएशन फिर बैंक की नौकरी छोड़कर बने अफसर, ऐसी है दिव्यांशु के IAS बनने की कहानी

IAS या IPS अधिकारी बनना कई लोगों का सपना होता है. ऐसे कई लोग हैं, जिनके पास फुल टाइम सिक्योर जॉब है, फिर भी वे अधिकारी बनने के अपने जुनून का पीछा करते हैं. यूपीएससी परीक्षा को देश की सबसे प्रतिष्ठित परीक्षाओं में से एक माना जाता है. जहां कुछ कैंडिडेट्स पहले ही अटेंप्ट में सफल हो जाते हैं, वहीं अन्य कुछ कई अटेंप्ट के बाद सफलता पाते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh-Salman साथ गा रहे- ‘प्यार हमें किस मोड़ पे ले आया...’, देखें मजेदार वीडियो
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट