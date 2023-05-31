आखिर कौन होते हैं Para commando, इस फोर्स को जॉइन करने के लिए क्या चाहिए योग्यता? ये रही हर एक डिटेल
Para Commando: यह भारतीय सेना की पैराशूट रेजीमेंट की एक स्पेशल यूनिट होती है, जिसे पैरा कमांडो कहते हैं. यह फोर्स देश के दुश्मनों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन को अंजाम देकर उनका सफाया करती है. यहां जानें इसमें भर्ती के लिए क्या योग्यता चाहिए.

Para Commando: पैरा कमांडो के बारे में हम आए दिन न्यूज़ पेपर या टीवी चैनल्स पर देखते या सुनते हैं. पैरा कमांडो फोर्स के दुश्मनों के खिलाफ स्पेशल ऑपरेशन को अंजाम देती हैं और उनको मार गिराती हैं. पैरा कमांडो हमारे देश की रक्षा के लिए जी जान लगा देते हैं.  बहुत से लोगों को नहीं पता होता है कि पैरा कमांडो क्या होते हैं और कैसे इनकी भर्ती होती है. अगर आप भी पैरा कमांडो (Para Commando) बनना चाहते हैं तो यहां जानिए कैसे आप अपने सपने को हकीकत में बदल सकते हैं. 

